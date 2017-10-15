Montessori relocates from Windsor to Dedworth

03:00PM, Sunday 15 October 2017
A Montessori school which first opened in Windsor 18 years ago has relocated to Dedworth.
The Children of the World Montessori School will now be offering an education to pre-school children at St Mark’s Hall in Dedworth Road.
It had previously been based at St Edward’s Parish Church in Alma Road.
Co-founders Cheryl Clay and Alexis Hall held on an open day last month to give parents in the area a chance to have a look around.
Maidenhead resident Cheryl said: “We’re new to the area and people don’t know us so we thought this would be a great opportunity to show what we’re about.
“We’re not a big school and we’ll never be a big school but the children can spend time one-on-one with their teachers and learn everything from basic skills to reading and writing.”
Visit www.cotwmontessori.co.uk for details.
