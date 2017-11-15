Radian employee leads elderly lady to safety from high-rise fire

An elderly lady without a working smoke alarm was rescued by a housing association employee from a high-rise flat fire in Sawyers Close today (Wednesday).



Fire crews from Langley, Slough, Maidenhead, Surrey, Windsor and Ascot were called to Grasmere, a block of flats, shortly before 11am to a small fire on the ground floor.



An air-unit was also called from Reading which did not arrive before the fire was put out at about 11.10am.



Although the fire was small and contained in one room, an elderly lady was unaware of what was happening until a Radian Housing Group employee knocked on her door and escorted her out of the block.



Slough Fire Station crew manager Andrew Forscer said the employee saw her through the window and went to alert her.



He added: “It’s true that the fire wasn’t the largest fire but she didn’t have a working smoke alarm.



“Had he [the rescuer] not got to her she could have been in a lot of trouble.”