Heathrow's longest serving firefighter retires after 40 years

A firefighter who has helped keep the country’s busiest airport safe for 40 years has retired.

Andy Preston, of Dedworth Road, hung up his hose for the private Heathrow Airport Fire Service on Boxing Day.

He started working for the service, formerly known as BAA Firefighters, in March 1977 after beginning his career as a firefighter in the Royal Air Force.

The 62-year-old spent 25 years commuting from the coastal town of Swanage before settling in Dedworth five years ago.

He said: “Heathrow was a very busy station when I first started because we used to operate an ambulance service as well.

“We’d help passengers off planes who needed medical assistance and we’d be busy dealing with road traffic problems around the site.

“Even though aircraft have always been very safe, we used to get more aircraft call-outs than we do now.”

Andy, a father of two, was on the scene when a passenger plane crash-landed short of the runway at the airport in 2008.

Miraculously, nobody died in the crash but the swift response from Andy and his fellow crew members helped prevent the outbreak of a fire.

He also witnessed history in 2003 by working on the same day as the final commercial Concorde flight at the airport.

He said: “I’ll always remember being on duty when they flew the Concorde fleet for the last time at the airport.

“I was on one of the fire trucks that gave a ceremonial water cannon salute to the three final flights shortly after they all landed. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

To mark his title of Heathrow’s longest-serving firefighter, Andy was presented with a ceremonial axe by the airport’s senior airport fire manager Gary Barthram on Monday, December 18.