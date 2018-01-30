Police appeal for witnesses following robbery at Dedworth beauty salon

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery of a woman at a beauty salon in Dedworth.

At about 6.50pm on Tuesday, January 16, Amy Sinclair was having her nails done at the Beauty Advice Clinic in Dedworth Road when two thieves wearing balaclavas stormed in.

One of the men bent down and picked the 31-year-old’s bag up from underneath her chair while the second offender stood at the door holding it open.

Amy tried to grab her bag back but tripped over, with the men making off in a dark coloured BMW 5 series car as well as the victim’s car, silver Mercedes A45 AMG (pictured below)

The victim told the Express she had been ‘mentally scarred’ by the robbery.

Designated investigator Claire Lloyd, of Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “We are investigating this incident and appealing for anyone who saw what happened or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact Thames Valley Police.”

Police say the offender who took the handbag is white, aged about 26, about 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a black and yellow scarf around his face and a black tracksuit.

The man who held the door open is described as white, about 26-years-old, slightly shorter than the first offender and of slim build.

He was also wearing a black and yellow scarf around his face and a black tracksuit.

The victim’s silver Mercedes has a ‘Rebellion’ sticker in gold lettering in its rear window and has a registration beginning RO15.

The car has not been recovered.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180016192 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 for details.