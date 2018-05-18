Planning application submitted to turn The Sebastopol pub into flats

A pub in Dedworth could be demolished to make way for flats.

A planning application has been submitted to convert The Sebastopol, in Clewer Hill Road, into nine apartments.

If approved, the new development could include three two-bed apartments and six one-bed homes.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) told the Express that he was unsurprised by the application due to the challenging pub industry and high demand for housing in the Royal Borough.

He said: “There is a huge demand for flats in the area, particular one-beds.

“It’s a shame because Dedworth will be down to one pub, The Black Horse, but times are changing and drinking habits are changing.

“Running a pub and trying to make a profit out of a pub is a really difficult business and it’s not a surprise that it could be turned into flats.”

He added that the council has not been made aware of any fundraising campaigns to save the pub, similar to when The Swan, in Clewer Village, was put up for sale earlier this year.

Architects Fluid Design, who drew up the plans, intend to make 12 car parking spaces available at the site if planning permission is granted.

The planning application said: “We believe that the development of this site will greatly benefit the local community.

“The design of the new facility and associated landscaping will respect the local vernacular and enhance the locality both visually and environmentally and the experience of residents and general public alike.”

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and enter reference number 18/01335/FULL to view the application.

A decision has to be reached by June 29.