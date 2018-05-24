Reverend Louise Brown bids a fond farewell to a community she has 'loved serving'

After 24 years as the vicar of Dedworth, the Rev Louise Brown spent her last day in the post on Sunday.

Awarded an MBE by the Queen for her dedicated

service at All Saints Church in Dedworth, Rev Brown, 64, feels that it was the right time to leave.

“It needs a younger person and someone with a different way of spreading the message of God’s love,” she said.

The Rev Ainsley Swift will also be leaving the Parish of Windsor at the end of this month after 20 years, but Rev Brown sees these significant changes as positive ones for the community.

“It’s a very exciting time for the Church of England in Windsor,” she said.

At the beginning of the month Rev Brown bid goodbye to the community in a cele-bratory fashion at All Saints Church.

It is estimated that about 500 people came and went during the day-long farewell that went on into the evening.

Rev Brown said: “It is very humbling for so many people to turn up just to say goodbye.

“The community and church family had come from all corners of Dedworth, some people had travelled from elsewhere.”

Rev Brown expressed her affection for the role she leaves behind.

“It’s been a great privilege. I have loved being the vicar of Dedworth. I have loved serving the community, it’s got a real heart to it.”

Revealing what the future holds for her, Rev Brown said: “I’m leaving parish ministry but I’m going to be working as a chaplain in the horseracing world.”

Working with Racing Welfare in what is known as a ‘pioneer ministry’ Rev Brown will be supporting those involved in the industry and adding another level of pastoral care.

She said: “My grandfather and great grandfather were vets at Cheltenham so it’s gone full circle.”