Flock of racing pigeons stolen from house in Dedworth

A racing pigeon owner has been left devastated after thieves stole a flock of his prized birds.

Partially sighted pensioner Ray Todhunter keeps his birds at a loft at his brother’s house in West Crescent, Dedworth.

But when he went to feed them at about 6am on Saturday (Jun2), he discovered the doors to their outdoor shelter had been flung open with 23 pigeons missing.

His wife, Valerie, said: “He’s got nothing else, all his life he has been racing pigeons.

“We’re hoping that someone will start panicking and let them go and then they will fly back to the loft.”

Ray, 80, of Hayse Hill, has been racing pigeons since the age of 11 and registers his birds with the Royal Pigeon Racing Association.

He regularly enters races where the birds are released on the South Coast before flying back to their loft in Windsor.

He only got his latest flock earlier this year and they were due to start racing in July.

Valerie added: “I’ve absolutely no idea why someone would take them because they are all registered to him and the Royal Pigeon Racing Association so they can’t enter them in races.

“I’m hoping that if whoever took them is reading this story they will let them go but I’m sort of giving up.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180166203.