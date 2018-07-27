Mum-of-two hits out at proximity of new Dedworth flats

A family has hit out at the Royal Borough for allowing an ‘invasive’ block of apartments to be built close to their home.

Planning officers gave permission for the construction of nine flats on the former Palmers depot site in Dedworth Road in 2015.

The Nascot Homes development is almost complete, but nearby residents told the Express that its overbearing size has affected their quality of life.

Mum-of-two Julia King, whose garden in Newberry Crescent is overlooked by the flats, said: “We feel watched over from height and at a very close distance.

“We have to keep our windows closed and restrict our two young boys from playing in the garden. We thought that a responsible council and planning team would consider this impact which, while maybe not obvious at the time of assessment, has since been brought to their attention.”

Julia added that, when deciding whether or not to grant planning permission, council officers said the view of the development from nearby houses would be blocked by trees.

But she said this did not apply to her home, which is now overlooked by three living room windows less than 20 metres (65ft) away.

She is now calling on the council to help fund the installation of a row of photinia, a fast-growing dense evergreen tree, to block the view of the development, which is expected to cost around £6,000.

“If I’m being blunt, the planners that did an assessment have not given any consideration to how nearby homeowners will be affected,” Julia said.

“It’s just a really poordecision, to build something of such vastness so close to other people’s homes.”

A council spokesman said: “We have been in contact with these residents in Newberry Crescent and made the council’s position clear that the planning decision made in 2015 was in accordance with the rele-vant planning rules.

“If a development is acceptable in planning terms then the Local Planning Authority is required to approve it. The decision made by the authority is considered sound and is one the council was entitled to make.”