SITE INDEX

Sat, 25
18 °C
Sun, 26
18 °C
Mon, 27
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • In pictures: Farmyard fun at Manor Children's Centre

    A family fun day gave youngsters the chance to feed farmyard animals and enjoy tractor rides in Dedworth.

    Families were welcomed to the Manor Children’s Centre, in Hanover Way, to enjoy an afternoon of activities on Wednesday, August 15. Animal-loving children fed donkeys from the Basil and Crew Mobile Farm before being whisked around the grounds on a miniature trailer ride.

    Aspiring anglers showed off their skills by casting their lines during a plastic fishing game.

    Face painting was also on offer, with children dressing up as their favourite superheroes to celebrate the day.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved