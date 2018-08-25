In pictures: Farmyard fun at Manor Children's Centre

A family fun day gave youngsters the chance to feed farmyard animals and enjoy tractor rides in Dedworth.

Families were welcomed to the Manor Children’s Centre, in Hanover Way, to enjoy an afternoon of activities on Wednesday, August 15. Animal-loving children fed donkeys from the Basil and Crew Mobile Farm before being whisked around the grounds on a miniature trailer ride.

Aspiring anglers showed off their skills by casting their lines during a plastic fishing game.

Face painting was also on offer, with children dressing up as their favourite superheroes to celebrate the day.