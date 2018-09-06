SITE INDEX

    • Unused Dedworth car park transformed into sensory garden

    An unused car park in Dedworth has been transformed into a community garden.

    The project came to life after residents had complained about litter and anti-social behaviour at the site in Fuzzens Walk.

    Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) asked the council to secure a lease on the site and a fence was erected to make it secure.

    It now features more than 200 plants in raised container beds and will be available to residents, schools and community groups by appointment between 10am and 6pm.

    Cllr Wilson said: “Gardens are not just about growing plants they are about growing people.”

    Anyone interested in volunteering to maintain the garden should visit www.edwilson.yourcllr.com

