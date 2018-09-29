Budding artists design pizza

04:00PM, Saturday 29 September 2018
Aspiring artists designed their own pizzas during a competition run by Dedworth’s Tesco superstore.
Youngsters were tasked with drawing a dish that Captain Hook would like in the summer months.
Nearly 40 entries were displayed in store with judges eventually whittling them down to three winners.
Four-year-old Max, seven-year-old Polly Carpenter and eight-year-old Darcey all received extra large pizzas from competition sponsors Papa Johns during a special ceremony on Monday, September 17.
