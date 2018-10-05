The Queen pub to be converted to flats following Planning inspector decision

The Government’s Planning Inspectorate has given the go-ahead for a developer to knock down an unused pub and build 10 flats.

The Royal Borough rejected a planning application by Boundstone Developments Ltd to replace The Queen, in Dedworth Road, with 10 apartments in December, because of concerns over the building’s design.

Council officers argued the development’s proposed flat roof would be out of keeping with nearby buildings, which are all pitched roofs.

The developer lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, who has ruled that planning permission should be granted.

Detailing his decision, Planning Inspector D M Young said the design of the flats was ‘innovative’ and would be appropriate in the surrounding area.

In his decision letter, he said: “Whilst I accept the appearance of the building, including its flat roof, would be different to anything else in the immediate area, that is not a reason to dismiss the scheme out of hand.”

Clewer South councillor Ed Wilson told the Express he feared the decision could set a precedent for people looking to redevelop properties in the area.

He said: “The issue now is that if someone comes along two doors down and says ‘I don’t want a Victorian semi anymore’, are we going to have to accept that?

“Where is this going to stop? It could be a recipe for chaos.”