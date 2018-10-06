Dedworth pupils raise money for Macmillan coffee morning

Staff and parents at Dedworth Green First School gave a Macmillan coffee morning a twist on Friday.

In support of the ‘World's Biggest Coffee Morning’, which is Macmillan Cancer Support's biggest fundraising event, the school held a cake sale alongside a barbecue.

The after school event raised £361 for the charity.

School business manager Fran Bovington said: “We had a huge number of cakes donated and the weather was kind to us.

“It was fantastic to see so many of our parents supporting the event to raise awareness of and money for a very worthwhile charity.”

Visit www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk/ fpr more information about the world's biggest coffee morning.