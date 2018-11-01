Alexander First School holds Halloween disco

OAKLEY GREEN: A ‘spooktacular time’ was had by all at Alexander First School in the run up to Halloween.

Before children broke up for half term they were able to let their hair down with a Halloween disco after school on Friday, October 19.

Head teacher Mariam Khokar said: “It’s part of our community work, we try to make sure the children have as many activities outside of school to give them a really extra special time.”

Parent helpers made the event possible and in turn gave children the opportunity to dress up and scare the teaches’.