Giant poppies adorn Dedworth lampposts in memory of soldiers

Giant poppies have been stuck to lampposts across Dedworth in memory of soldiers who fought on behalf of the UK.

The Royal British Legion and Royal Borough teamed up to organise the tributes with the artificial flowers due to be on display throughout November.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “The poppies are a token of respect and remind us that we must never forget those who fought on behalf of our country.”

Silhouettes in honour of each recipient of the Victoria Cross who is buried in the Royal Borough have also gone on display in Dedworth Library.