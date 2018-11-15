Plastic-free gifts available at Dedworth church

Plastic Free Windsor is holding an eco-friendly Christmas Fayre next Saturday (November 24).

People will have an opportunity to buy plastic free Christmas gifts and learn how to live a plastic free life at All Saints Church between 10.30am-1.30pm.

Organiser Sam Taylor said: “Everybody is aware of how plastics damage the planet. This is a great opportunity to discover alternatives and how to make simple changes.

“If everyone makes small changes, we can start to turn things around.”

Products on sale will include crafts, and a vast array of eco friendly products including cosmetics, Fairtrade items, metal and wooden pieces and baby products.

Information will be imparted by the Royal Borough’s recycling team who will talk to residents about how they can throw away less and recycle more.

Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will also be available and all profits will be donated to the charity Surfers Against Sewage.

To find out more and join the recycling community in Windsor go to www.facebook.com/events/1154006111415759