Dedworth set for new pocket park after £25,000 grant is secured

A pocket park which could ‘benefit the whole community for generations to come’ will be created in Dedworth.

A £25,000 grant has been provided by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to deliver the project following a bid from Radian and the Sawyers Close Residents Association.

The money will be used to renovate the existing park area on the edge of Sawyers Close which the housing association says has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The park will be updated to include new play equipment, railings with self-closing gates, fitness machines and connecting paths with seating.

Emma Foley, chairwoman of the Sawyers Close Residents Association, said: “The park is so under-used by the community, so we are planning to maximise the funding to ensure that, all being well, we create something that will benefit the whole community and local wildlife for generations to come.”

The project, which is being delivered as part of the Government’s Pocket Parks Plus programme, is being supported by an £8000 grant from the Royal Borough and £2500 from playground equipment company Kompan.