New application submitted for Islamic community centre in Dedworth

A fresh application has been made to create a new Islamic community centre in Dedworth.

The Windsor Muslim Association want to transform Ruddles Pool, a two-storey detached house in Maidenhead Road, into a place of worship, a venue that will host weekly sermons, coffee mornings and language classes.

The group, which formed in 2010, has been searching for a permanent home in the town since 2016 when it failed in its bid to convert empty offices in Dedworth Road into a community hub.

Plans submitted to the Royal Borough state: “Their (WMA’s) main objective is to share their religious and cultural ties as well as help members connect with other cultural heritage in the community.

“As well as the teaching of Islam, they organise English language and after-school clubs for children for speakers of other languages, help run counselling and parenting courses and make collections jointly with the church to support the homeless and local families in need.

“By acquiring their own premises they are hoping to offer a better environment for their activities to members as well as opening their work to the wider community.”

The WMA has been rebuffed in several of its attempts create a community centre in the town.

It had to stop using the Manor Youth Centre, in Hanover Way, as it was unable to obtain a long-term lease from the property’s owner.

Plans to convert the Vestel offices in Dedworth Road were also abandoned after the association faced opposition from a 1,000-strong petition launched over fears of a lack of parking.

If approved, Ruddles Pool would offer 26 car parking spaces and part of the building would be used as a residential flat by the group’s imam.

The council is yet to make a decision on the application.

View the plans at www.rbwm.gov.uk, reference number 19/00906/FULL