Two people treated for smoke inhalation following laundrette fire in Dedworth

Firefighters attended a laundrette fire in Dedworth this morning.

Crews from Slough and Windsor were called at 4.11am following reports of smoke coming from a commercial property in Dedworth Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire on the ground floor and had to use a hose reel to douse the flames.

Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service treated two people who had been upstairs in the property for smoke inhalation.