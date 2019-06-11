SITE INDEX

    • Two people treated for smoke inhalation following laundrette fire in Dedworth

    Firefighters attended a laundrette fire in Dedworth this morning.

    Crews from Slough and Windsor were called at 4.11am following reports of smoke coming from a commercial property in Dedworth Road.

    Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire on the ground floor and had to use a hose reel to douse the flames.

    Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service treated two people who had been upstairs in the property for smoke inhalation.

