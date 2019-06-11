Two people treated for smoke inhalation following laundrette fire in Dedworth

11:05AM, Tuesday 11 June 2019
Firefighters attended a laundrette fire in Dedworth this morning.
Crews from Slough and Windsor were called at 4.11am following reports of smoke coming from a commercial property in Dedworth Road.
Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire on the ground floor and had to use a hose reel to douse the flames.
Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service treated two people who had been upstairs in the property for smoke inhalation.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A 21-year-old man has been jailed and a 19-year-old woman given a suspended sentenced for drug offences.
A popular petrol station between Windsor and Maidenhead is set to be upgraded.