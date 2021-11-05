Team GB Olympian opens Dedworth's new Aldi supermarket

Olympic gold medallist Bethany Shriever greeted shoppers as they took a look at Dedworth’s new Aldi supermarket.

Residents have been waiting for the budget store to open since work began earlier this year.

The supermarket occupies part of the former Wyevale Garden Centre site, in Dedworth Road, with developer Wates Group eyeing 450 homes on the remainder of the land.

Shoppers queued on Thursday morning and got the chance to see Shriever’s historic Olympic gold medal up close.

The 21-year-old made history in Tokyo last summer as she became Team GB’s first BMX gold medallist at an Olympic games.

Shriever officially opened the new supermarket with help from Dedworth Green First School pupils.

She handed out complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables before delivering an assembly at the school, in Smiths Lane, as part of the supermarket’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

The Team GB Olympian said: “It was great to speak with the children at Dedworth Green First School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

“Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”