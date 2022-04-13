Royal Borough mayor views school art installations at Dedworth church

School pupils gathered at a church in Dedworth to show off their installations to Royal Borough mayor Cllr John Story last Thursday.

Students at Alexander First School, Dedworth Green First School, Dedworth Middle School, Hilltop First School and Homer First School created art installations to commemorate the events of Holy Week.

On Thursday, March 31, Mayor Cllr John Story took a tour of the exhibition of installations, which ran from Sunday, March 24 to Thursday, March 31.

The installations included Palm Sunday by Hilltop First School, The Last Supper by Homer First School, Dedworth Middle School and Alexander First School, The Cross by Dedworth Middle School and The Resurrection by Dedworth Green First School.

Other visitors included Stephen Pullin, the Archdeacon of Berkshire, Rev Matthew Scott, leader of Churches Together in Windsor, Cllr Carole Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth East) and Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth West).

Rev Paul Walker, vicar at All Saints Church Dedworth, said: “As each person travelled though the exhibition, they were able to see their own work, that of the school and other schools in the area too.

“People commented on each other’s contributions and enjoyed the opportunity to reflect on the events of Holy Week and Easter in a new way.

“Those who came for tours had enquiring questions and enjoyed the opportunity to share their points of view, respectfully listening to the thoughts of others.

“I was also a wonderful opportunity to work together as the community of Dedworth, recognising and celebrating the thoughts and needs of the young people of the area, in context with the events leading up to Jesus’ death and resurrection.”

He added: “On the day the Mayor visited it was lovely to see the children of Dedworth having an opportunity to represent their schools and meet local dignitaries.

“The Mayor let the children wear his chain of office and showed such kindness towards the children, as he and other visitors took a great interest in each of them in turn.”