In pictures: Eton Dorney Residential School holds summer party

Youngsters at the Eton Dorney Residential School celebrated their achievements at a summer party on Friday.

The specialist school for young people with a range of complex needs aged 10 to 18, owned by Calcot Services for Children (CSFC), opened its doors in March.

To celebrate young people’s achievements for the year, the school in Lake End Road in Dorney threw a summer party, complete with fairground games, dancing, ice cream and a barbecue.

The day also featured live music, including a performance by rapper Rick Flo.

Really it was about the success of the children,” said head of care Natalie Boothroyd.

“It could be progress in any way, shape or form really, whether that’s engagement, whether that’s attendance in school over the year, whether that’s achieving GCSEs, it could be a variety of things. The young people say they enjoyed it.”