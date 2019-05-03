Eton Dorney Independent Therapeutic School celebrates first birthday

An independent school in Dorney that supports children with special educational needs has celebrated its first birthday.

Eton Dorney Independent Therapeutic School marked its anniversary by hosting a party last month.

Parents and pupils enjoyed afternoon tea, popcorn and a candy floss machine with a specially-arranged DJ providing the tunes.

Guests also got a chance to see first hand how the Lake End Road school operates and learn about its ‘safe, caring and supportive community’.

Headteacher Ludivine Parmentier said: “I am so pleased and proud of all our staff, parents, pupils and colleagues for working tirelessly in ensuring that this school is a happy place to be.

“The changes have been visible within the school not only with the increase in staff and pupils but with the academic and pastoral offers and opportunities available for those attending.”