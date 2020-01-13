700 people join the Winter Windsor Half Marathon

A British triathlete was among competitors who took part in the Winter Windsor Half Marathon in Dorney Lake on Saturday.

Claire Danson, a Team GB athlete who won the European Championships in the 30-34 age category last year, competed in her first 5k marathon since an accident in August 2019 which left her paralysed from the waist down.

She was joined by about 700 other residents who competed in 5k, 10k, or 15k routes around Dorney Rowing Lake.

“It was brilliant,” said Elisha Hall, marketing and operations manager at F3 Events.

“There was a good turn out with a mixture of people taking part from hard-core athletes to people doing their first marathon,” she added.

F3 Events was established in 2006 and organises sports events along the Thames Valley including triathlons, running competitions, duathlons, swimming events, trail running and marathons.

This year marked the 11th half marathon to be hosted at Dorney Rowing Lake.

Runners could chose to join a 5k race consisting of one lap around the three mile course, or test their limits in a 10k or 15k route.

“We had some people taking part who were training for another marathon, or starting a new fitness drive,” said Elisha.

Finishers who completing the race in the top three spots were awarded a voucher allowing them to enter another F3 Event for free later in the year.

Prizes were awarded to the first, second and third male and female runners, the first junior male and female and the first Vet male and female.

Medals were given to everyone who took part in the Winter Windsor Half Marathon.