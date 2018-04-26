In pictures: Topping out ceremony held for new STEM building at Charters School

A new science and maths building at one of the Royal Borough’s leading secondary schools has edged a step closer to completion.

Work has been progressing on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) building at Sunningdale’s Charters School, with the project due to be finished in September.

Once completed, it will offer students 11 new classrooms and two science laboratories, providing an additional 210 school places over the next five years.

On Monday (Apr23) a topping out ceremony took place which saw the council’s cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), flick a switch connected to the roof’s solar panels.

She said: “We’re investing over £30 million in a programme to expand our secondary schools and it was fantastic to see first hand the excellent work happening at Charters.

“Students and staff seem delighted with the building so far and I’m looking forward to seeing it completed, ready in time for their return to school in September.”

The expansion at Charters got the go-ahead in July after the council approved a £3,343,199 funding package for the school.

The topping out means the building is now weatherproof and work can begin to complete the inside.

Co-headteacher Richard Pilgrim said: “We are delighted that Charters is benefitting from brand new facilities as part of the Royal Borough’s secondary schools’ expansion programme.

“This new 13-room teaching block will inspire the next generation of scientists and mathematicians for years to come.”