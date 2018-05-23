In pictures: Pupils take part in Quadkids Athletics competition

A range of skills were put to the test at a Quadkids Athletics competition yesterday (Tuesday)

The competition was held as part of the national School Games initiative and was delivered by Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership (SSP).

Children in years five and six of 12 primary schools in the Royal Borough competed in the event, which focuses on four core disciplines of athletics: running, throwing, jumping and sprinting.

It was hosted by Newlands Girls’ School.

Ascot & Maidenhead SSP development manager, Emma Fitzgerald, said: “Our Quadkids Athletics competition was fantastic. Beautiful weather and some top quality individual & team performances.”

In the Ascot & Maidenhead category, Furze Platt Junior School came in first place, with Courthouse Junior second and St Mary’s Catholic Primary third.

For Windsor schools, Dedworth Middle came first, Trevelyan Middle second and Saint Edward’s Catholic First came third.

First and second placed finishers for Windsor and Ascot and Maidenhead will go on to compete at the Berkshire School Games at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on June 27.