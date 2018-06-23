Pupils take on clean water challenge in tech tournament

Science-savvy schoolchildren put their knowledge, innovation and problem-solving skills to the test at a junior technology tournament on Friday.

Schools from Windsor and Maidenhead took part in the tournament, which took place at the Thames Water treatment works.

The event was created to enrich year five and six pupils’ science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) learning.

Participating schools competed in teams of four – a boy and a girl each from years five and six.

St Edward’s Royal Free Ecumenical Middle School, in Windsor, and Wessex Primary School, in Maidenhead entered two teams each and Queensmead School, from Windsor, had one team in the tournament.

The event was led by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames and designed in partnership with the Rochester Bridge Trust.

After a pre-briefing about water treatment process and usage and a site tour of the works, in Wood Lane, Cippenham, children settled down to a water filtration pre-task session.

Teams needed to decide on the best methodology for filtering dirty water.

They then put their methods into practice to produce the maximum volume and cleanest water possible after 90 seconds.

Thames Water presented the winning team from Wessex Primary with a family day pass to the London Museum of Water and Steam at Kew. A participation certificate and a goody bag was also provided for each pupil.