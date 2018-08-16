In pictures: A-level results day 2018

02:16PM, Thursday 16 August 2018
Throughout the morning our photographers visited schools across East Berkshire as students opened their A-level results.
See our photos in the slideshow above from pupils at Newlands Girls' School, Desborough College, Cox Green School, Furze Platt Senior School, The Westgate School, Herschel Grammar School, The Windsor Boys' School and Windsor Girls' School.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.
Our reporting team are speaking to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.