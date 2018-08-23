AS IT HAPPENS: GCSE results day 2018

Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning.

We'll be bringing you all reaction, stories from the students and pass rates throughout the morning, as well as pictures from our reporting and photography team.

2:31PM:

SLOUGH AND ETON CHURCH OF ENGLAND BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE COLLEGE, SLOUGH: The school got its best ever English results this year despite the tough new specification.

Many students managed to secure the grades they needed to carry on in the sixth form, with 64 per cent achieving five or more 9-4 results.

The overall pass rate was 68 per cent, higher than the national average.

Headteacher Peter Collins said: "Our students and staff have worked very hard to try and achieve these results and we are all very proud of them for their efforts.

"The parents of the Slough and Eton community have plenty to celebrate today."

2:26PM:

LVS ASCOT: With 99 per cent of students achieving at least five 9-4 grades in their GCSEs and the pass rate of English and maths rising to 99 per cent and 94 per cent respectively LVS Ascot are very pleased.

Elliott Denning received four 9s, four 8s and two A*s, and will now go on to study English language, history, chemistry and French at LVS Ascot Sixth Form.

His mother Leila said: “When Elliot began here he was shy with no confidence. It has been an amazing transformation as he has developed self-esteem, confidence and become a good student.

Owen Lambert moved to LVS Ascot having studied previously in Texas and he gained one 9, four 8s, an A* and an A.

He said: “I came here in Year 8 and the thing that has really helped is the level of interaction with the teachers and the personal attention I have received. It has really helped to get the best out of me”.

2:23PM:

THE MARSIST SCHOOL, ASCOT: Principal Karl McCloskey said he had ‘strong faith’ in the students at The Marist School and with 99 per cent of girls achieving 9 – 4 and 54 per cent gaining 9 - 7 he wasn’t disappointed.

He said: “Our girls have once again excelled and improved on our results from last year despite the national outlook, which predicted lower levels of attainment in the wake of the higher levels of rigour and challenge.

“We had strong faith in the hard work and motivation of our girls and had no doubt about their resilience, aptitude and ability to succeed in what was anticipated to be a tougher year.”

2:17PM:

WINDSOR FOREST COLLEGES GROUP: James Tillin, 18, has been studying for his Maths GCSE alongside his BTEC studies for two years and yesterday achieved a 4 on his fifth attempt at the exam.

He said: “It was definitely hard. After receiving the letters saying I failed over and over again there wasn’t much keeping me going but my teachers and parents wouldn’t let me slack.”

Now I can focus 100 per cent on what I want to do, I want to get into advertising, designing adverts for TV.”

Maksim Muhhin, 20, is from Estonia and has been in the UK for three years.

He was very pleased to achieve a 4 in English language on his third attempt and is going to Aberdeen to study microbiology.

Jennica Reyes, turns 17 today and has just completed her first year of BTEC Science Level 3 and was really pleased to get a 4 in her Maths GCSE.

The college was unable to provide an overall pass rate.

2:16PM:

WINDSOR BOYS' SCHOOL, WINDSOR: It was a great result for Windsor Boys' School with 78 per cent of students passing their English and maths GCSE.

Michael Smith got eight 9s and one 8 and is grateful to his teachers who took the time to provide him and his peers with additional sessions in preparation for the exams.

He said: “There were some subjects I was a lot more confident in than others and German was particularly difficult but the after school sessions Mrs Martin ran were really helpful.”

With five 9s and five 8s Ben Qureshi was ‘chuffed’, he said: “I’m really happy with the results, honestly I’m so chuffed the hard work paid off really.”

Nicholas Waddington was another student who did extremely well with six 9s, two 8s and one 7.

2:15PM:

WINDSOR GIRLS SCHOOL, WINDSOR: Students at Windsor Girls School achieved an excellent set of GCSE results this year with 78 per cent of the students passing English and maths.

Eva Lombardo got three 9s, five 8s and two 7s and is going to Sir William Borlase’s to take her A-levels.

She said: “It was really stressful, I also do a lot of rowing so it was really hard to get the balance right but now I know how to balance things better for A-levels.”

Two more students who were very pleased when it came to collecting their results were Allegra Whybrow and Giulia Moretti.

After gaining seven 9s, three 8s and one A* Giulia will be going to Holyport College to take her A-levels and looks forward to making new friends.

Allegra got seven 9s, two 8s and one 6, she said: “I found most of them really hard so I was surprised I got this result, but I’m happy.”

2:08pm:

CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: More than 40 per cent of grades at Charters School were at level 7 or above.

Overall, 82 per cent of students at the school in Charters Road achieved five or more 9 to 4 grades with 41 per cent of entries graded from 9 to 7.

Co-headteachers Martyn Parker and Richard Pilgrim said: “We are delighted with these results which are a step-up from the very good outcomes in 2017.

“Students from across the ability range have demonstrated great success.”

1:57pm:

LANGLEY ACADEMY, LANGLEY: A total of 14 students gained nine or more 9 to 7 grades at Langley Academy this year, which had an improvement in science subject grades.

Overall, 66 per cent achieved 9 to 4 in English and Maths and the overall percentage of 9 to 4 grades was 70 per cent.

The total number of 9 to 7 grades were 18 per cent.

Hafsa Hamza, who got seven 9s, one 8 and two 7s, said she was feeling ‘really happy’ with her results and was keen to do science subjects for her A-levels.



1:54pm:

LANGLEY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, LANGLEY: Out of the 151 students who sat their GCSE exams this year, 99 per cent were grades 9 to 4 including in Maths and English.

A total of 71 per cent of grades were 9 to 7 while 24.5 per cent of entries were awarded grade 9.

Out of the unreformed courses, 45 per cent were A* or A and 95 per cent were A* to C bringing the overall total of 9 to 7 or A* to A grades to 68.4 per cent.

Headteacher John Constable said: “Given the increased challenge of the new course, and the lack of past papers and other preparation materials, our students should be very proud of what they have achieved.

"The results are testament to their hard work and their teachers’ dedication and belief they could succeed."

1:53pm:

ST BERNARD’S CATHOLIC GRAMMAR SCHOOL, LANGLEY: The ‘hard work, determination and motivation to succeed’ of St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School paid off on results day.

Atotal of 99 per cent of students achieved grades 9 to 4 in English and Maths and 56 per cent of all grades were 9, 8, 7, A* or A, including subjects still graded with the old system.

All students achieved 4 or higher in maths compared to 99 per cent in English.

A total of 32 per cent of all grades were 9, 8, or A*.

Head of year 11 Beth Stiles: “I am extremely proud of year 11 students and all they have accomplished. The GCSE results reflect their hard work, progress, determination and motivation to succeed.

"Year 11 has always been a generous year group, who have contributed their time and talents to help the school community. I wish them the best of luck in the future.”

1.33pm:

THE WESTGATE SCHOOL, CIPPENHAM: Mohamed Abdulle and his friends inspired each other to work hard and get the GCSEs they dreamed of.

The 16-year-old said he felt relieved when he opened his results and discovered he had achieved grades including a 7 in maths, 8 in English language and 9 in English literature.

The Cippenham student said he plans to continue at The Westgate School by studying A-levels in maths, physics and psychology.

Mohamed told the Express: “If you’ve got friends doing the same thing then they will influence you and you can rise together.”

Overall, 63 per cent of students at the school in Cippenham Lane achieved five 9 to 4 grades including maths and English.

19 per cent of grades were 9 to 7.

1.31pm:

READING BLUE COAT SCHOOL, SONNING: It was a successful day at the school in Sonning Lane.

It achieved an overall pass rate at grades 9-4 in all subjects of 96.9 per cent, with an English pass of 98 per cent and maths at 99 per cent.

A total of 70 per cent of all results were 9-7 grades and 90 per cent were 9-6.

Headteacher Jesse Elzinga said: “I am delighted with these superb GCSE results, which represent the hard work of pupils, our staff and supportive families. Given the new grading system of numbers in many subjects, it is difficult to compare exactly with previous years, but by all measurements this is an extremely strong set of results.”

1.27pm:

THE PIGGOTT SCHOOL, WARGRAVE: It was another outstanding set of results for the school on Twyford Road.

A totals of 93 per cent of pupils passed English and 88 per cent passed mathematics GCSE at the new level 4 or above. The combined English and maths Level 4 pass rate was 85 per cent.

The overall pass rate at level 4 and above including English and maths was 84 per cent.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: “Our students and staff work incredibly hard and this is once again shown in this year’s results.

“I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism. Congratulations to all our students on their richly deserved success, and thank you to all their parents for their unstinting support.”

1.24pm:

BURNHAM GRAMMAR SCHOOL, BURNHAM: High achievements have been celebrated as the year 11s collected their GCSE results.

Student Porcha Taylor had a nice surprise after being worried about her grades over the summer.

She is staying at sixth form after achieving seven 8s, three 9s and an A*. She hopes to study biology, chemistry maths and a fourth option she is yet to decide on.

She said: “I was really shocked because the whole holiday I convinced myself I did badly. I worked really hard for this so I’m really happy.”

The school on Hogfair Lane achieved a 98 per cent overall pass rate, and over 55 per cent of all GCSEs resulted in a 7, 8 or 9, equivalent to the old A*/A.

Headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie said: “This set of results shows how the hard work and dedication of the students with the support of our teaching team pays off. I am delighted with how many of our students will be staying with us to continue their studies at A-level and look forward to welcoming new external students in our larger 6th form.”

1.19pm:

CLAIRES COURT, MAIDENHEAD: Celebrations were in order as pupils finally saw the results of their hard work.

A total of 86.3 per cent of students attained five grades of 4 or higher, with 26.3 per cent of them grading between 9 and 7.

Isobelle Molhoek attained eight 9s and four 8s and said: “All the teachers have been so supportive, and I know that I can go to them at any moment and they will help. I’m looking forward to studying A Level Maths, Further Maths, Economics and Biology with the aim of going to university.”

Academic principal James Wilding said: “I’d like to recognise in equal measure the hard work of the pupils and the staff in coming to terms with the new range of more challenging GCSEs and in achieving both the highest grades 9 now available to them and in raising more generally the number of top grades 7-9.”

12.51pm:

COX GREEN SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: Staff at the Highfield Lane school were ‘delighted’ to see their pupils picking up their results.

A total of 40 per cent of the students achieved five GCSEs with English and maths at least at grade 5.

More than 20 per cent of grades were either 9, 8 or 7.

In biology, chemistry and physics, more than 60 per cent of grades attained were 7 or higher.

Julita Ciuba, 16, got 9s in Biology and Chemistry, 8s in English literature, maths, physics, geography, history, art and design and Spanish and a 7 in English language.

“I am so happy,” she said.

“I feel sick, I’m so overwhelmed.”

A statement from the school said: “The results achieved this year are testament to the dedicated Cox Green family and the excellent relationships between staff, parents and students.”

12.49pm:

FURZE PLATT SENIOR SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: The drizzly weather could not stop another new school record from being set.

The school achieved a 75 per cent pass rate of 4 and above in English and maths combined.

Tom Marland was one of the school’s highest achievers, taking away five 9s, one 8, one 7 and three 6s to enable him to study maths and further maths at the school’s sixth form.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next. It’s surreal. You wait however many years and it comes down to one day and to do this well you can’t really describe the feeling. I’m shaking.”

12.45pm:

NEWLANDS GIRLS' SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: It was another successful year for the school in Farm Road as students looked forward to their next adventures.

One pupil, Lucy Plummer, said she was ‘really nervous’ coming into collect her results this morning but said she is looking forward to taking the sixth form step.

She achieved three 9s, one 8, five 7s and two 6s.

“I’m really relieved, it’s so nice to have it all opened up now and focus on my A-levels,” she said.

“I’m going to study biology, chemistry and maths and then drama or further maths but I don’t know what sixth form to go to yet, it just depends the next few days and how I’m feeling.”

The school had an 84.4 per cent pass rate in English and maths with an 87 per cent pass rate in all subjects. The English pass rate was 92 per cent while maths was 87 per cent.

12.41pm:

ALTWOOD SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: More records were broken on another impressive results day.

Altwood School, in Altwood Road, was celebrating a pass rate increase of 5 per cent, and Tazz Bennett-Gant was one of the school’s highest achievers, coming away with seven 9s, one 8 and two 7’s.

"I am feeling very surprised and happy. I did work hard but I never knew this hard," he said.

"I am going to stay at this school for sixth form doing maths, biology and chemistry.”

Friend Jeevan Sembi achieved five 9s, three 8s, one 7 and one 6.

“I think surprised is the word because I had no idea I would get these numbers on my paper today.”

The overall pass rate at 9-4 including maths and English was 70 per cent, with the overall maths pass figure standing at 80 per cent. English wasn’t far behind at 78 per cent.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students who have achieved a truly exceptional set of results which has seen new records being set.”

12.38pm:

ST GEORGE'S SCHOOL, ASCOT: The girls at St George's exceeded expectations, with 40 per cent of the grades achieved either an 8 or a 9.

In total 95 per cent of the students achieved at least five 9-4 grades, including maths and English.

The school had several high flyers among its ranks, with Tejasvi Muvvala from Slough achieving nine 9s and one 8, and Lily Jones from Windsor attaining seven 9s, two 8s and one A.

Headmistress Liz Hewer said: "I am delighted for and very proud of this accomplished year group whose hard work has paid off and who deserve to have done so well.

"We look forward to watching them flourish in all areas of school life."

12:33pm:

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: A high-achieving student from Beechwood School said the proudest moment of his GCSE preparation was the work he did to help a fellow classmate.

Alfie Preston’s results included two 9s in biology and physics and two 8s in chemistry and maths.

But he told the Express that he was more interested about how his friend Ethan got on after the pair studied together in the run-up to the exams.

He said: “For three months we’d go to my Nan and Grandad’s house and take text books with us.

“I’m really interested to see how he got on.”

Alfie said he plans to celebrate by enjoying a ‘cheeky Nando’s’.

The secondary school, in Long Readings Lane, said 53 per cent of students achieved 9 to 4 grades.

12.30pm:

UPTON COURT GRAMMAR SCHOOL, SLOUGH: One pair of twins with a strong rivalry gave their parents a results day to remember.

Zoravar and Arjun Thind surprised themselves by achieving top results. Arjun got eight 9s, one 7, two 6s and two As, while Zoravar got two 9s, six 8s, one 7 and two 6s.

Arjun said: "There was quite a lot of relief when I opened the envelope. Our mum is a teacher here, she will be really happy.

A total of 99 per cent of students achieved at least five 9-4 grades, including maths and English.

Head teacher Mark Pritchard said: "I was proud of the students before they opened the envelopes, but they have achieved phenomenal academic success."

12.15pm:

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Students and staff at Baylis Court School celebrated an ‘excellent’ set of GCSE results.

A total of 75 per cent of students achieved five 9 to 4 grades including Maths and English.

Seven students achieved five or more grade 9s, including Jaspreet Sandha who achieved 10 grade 9s.

Headteacher Ray Hinds said: “We are particularly pleased that even though GCSE examinations have become more difficult, we have maintained excellent results.

“Staff strive to do their very best for every young person at Baylis Court School. It is extremely pleasing to see so many realise their potential and have the opportunity to further their studies at our high performing sixth form.”

12.13pm:

WEXHAM SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Celebrations are in order for one student who is set to go to drama school to fulfil her acting dream.

Hannah Looze got impressive results, including one 8 and two 7s, but was most pleased with her 4 in maths.

She said: "I was really nervous, I thought I wouldn't pass maths. When I opened them I just let out a huge sigh of relief.

"My family are going to be really happy, maybe not with maths though, they're all mathematicians."

Wexham students achieved 49 per cent 9-4 pass rates in English and Maths, an improvement on last year.

Headteacher Lawrence Smith said: "I am very proud of all my students' achievement, they have worked incredibly hard.

11.56am:

HERSCHEL GRAMMAR, SLOUGH: A student who got a clean sweep of top marks left her parents screaming with joy as she told them her results one by one over the phone.

Isha Parmar achieved nine 9s and an A in business, defying her own high expectations.

She said: "My parents were screaming in the car as I read the results out to them.

"It still hasn't sunk in, just saying 'nine 9s' out loud makes me think 'whoa'."

The students achieved a 98 per cent 9-4 pass rate, with 100 per cent achieving a 9-4 in maths and 99 per cent in English.

Head teacher Jo Rockall said: "We have done very well, we are delighted with the students' hard work."

11.55am:

DESBOROUGH COLLEGE, MAIDENHEAD: Results demonstrated the Shoppenhangers Lane pupils aced subjects such as science, maths and German.

A total of 60 per cent of students achieved the old equivalent of at least five A* - Cs, including English and maths.

In English, 70 per cent achieved a 4 or higher while 81 per cent achieved that in maths.

German, sports studies and drama subjects were all also passed with a 4 or above by more than 80 per cent of pupils.

Pupil Sammy Barnes said: “To get a 6 in my history was great because I kept hitting 4s in the mocks.

“It is a credit to all the teachers.”

Principal Paul Frazer said: “I am delighted that so many have achieved the entry qualifications for our A-level courses and have been awarded places in the sixth form in September.”

11.47am:

And the results are in for Baylis Court School

11:06am:

Kieran is now at Furze Platt Senior School

10:48pm:

Georgina is now at The Windsor Boys' School

Windsor Boys are celebrating 76% of students passing English and mathematics this year - 85% of puils passed English and 80% passed in mathematics. A fifth of all grades in seperate science courses were at a Grade 9. — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) 23 August 2018

10:47am:

Our photographer Ian Longthorne is taking pics today

10:46am:

Results for the Westgate school are in

10.45am:

George is now at Upton Court Grammar school

Twin Alert



Arjun (L) and Zoravar (R) Thind from Upton Court Grammar have given their parents a results day to remember.



Arjun got eight 9s (high A*), one 7 (A) and two 6s (B).



10.26am:

Chief reporter Will Taylor is at Desborough College

10:12am:

Kieran has been fed

10:09am:

Georgina is at Windsor Girls' School

Well done to Windsor Girls students - 78% passed English and mathematics. English saw 92% of pupils pass and mathematics 79% — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) 23 August 2018

9.59am:

David is now at Baylis Court School with 75 per cent of students achieving five 9-4 grades inc English and Maths. 27 per cent of grades were 9-7.

George is now at Wexham School

Wexham School student Hannah Looze was anxious she wouldn’t pass maths, but she got a 4 (C)! Well done!



9.34am:

A total of 70 per cent of students at Altwood got 9-4 grades including English and maths.

9.31am:

Dave is growing quite attached to the running man sculpture

9.24am:

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: It was smiles all around at the independent school with 100 per cent of students achieving 9-6 grades including English and maths.

Hermione Hunt-Davis received two A* grades, five 9s, three 8s and one 7 and Sophia Adderley excelled with four 9s and two 7s.

Headteacher Marina Gardiner Legge, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with this year’s GCSE results and would like to congratulate each and every girl on their terrific achievements.

"The results are a glowing testimony to the breadth and diversity of education we provide here at Heathfield – valuing in equal measure academic achievements and success in sport, music, drama and the arts.

"It is our job to enable every girl to be the very best she can be, in a happy and supportive environment. Developing character traits like persistence, confidence and the desire to achieve are top of our agenda and as we all know happy, confident girls succeed."

9.22am:

Great results from Holyport College.

9.20am:

Some happy students at Altwood School in Maidenhead

9.19am:

Down the road at Langley Grammar School 71 per cent of grades were 9-7 and 99 per cent were 9-4.

9.16am:

Herschel Grammar School had a 100% pass rate, with 99% receiving 9-4 (A*-C)

More than 50% got 9-7 (A*-A).

Flawless results from Isha Parmar, who got nine 9’s (9A*s) and an A in business.



9:11am:

The first results in today are from Beechwood School in Slough

8:04am:

Good morning - first off just a quick reminder about how the grading system works this year.

As part of reforms to GCSEs in England, students will be graded in each subject on a new scale from 9 to 1.

The government hopes the system will make GCSEs more challenging and is being phased in between 2017 and 2019.

Last year students received a mixture of letter and number grades, with only English literature, English language and maths adopting the number system.

This year another 20 subjects have switched to the 9-1 grading system, with the others following in 2019.

This little chart shows how the old grades roughly match up in comparison with the new ones: