Education
    • In pictures: A-level results day in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    Throughout yesterday morning our photographers visited schools across Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough as students opened their A-level results. 

    See our photos in the slideshow above. The following schools feature:

    • Upton Court Grammar School (1-2)
    • Westgate School (3-6)
    • The Windsor Boys' School (7-15)
    • Windsor Girls' School (16-20)
    • Desborough College (21-25)
    • Cox Green School (26-29)
    • Furze Platt Senior School (30-35)
    • Newlands Girls' School (36)

    See our blog to see how the morning unfolded and log on next Thursday for our round-up of GCSE results.

