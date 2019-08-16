In pictures: A-level results day in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

02:31PM, Friday 16 August 2019
Throughout yesterday morning our photographers visited schools across Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough as students opened their A-level results.
See our photos in the slideshow above. The following schools feature:
See our blog to see how the morning unfolded and log on next Thursday for our round-up of GCSE results.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.