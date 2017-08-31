Teacher leaves Eton College over exam breach

Prestigious Eton College has expressed its regret after one of its teachers was found to have breached exam security.

It was reported over the weekend that Mo Tanweer, Eton’s deputy headmaster of academics, had left after allegations he circulated questions from an upcoming economics exam to other teachers ahead of an A-level equivalent test for sixth formers.

The independent boarding school for boys confirmed an investigation by the Cambridge International Examinations Board (CIEB) into maladministration concluded that there had been a breach of exam security by a teacher in relation to one of the Pre-U Economics papers.

A spokesman added: “Eton took this matter extremely seriously and co-operated fully with CIEB’s investigation throughout.

“The teacher concerned has left the school.

“Whilst pupils had done nothing wrong, they were inadvertent recipients of confidential information and so the board awarded them assessed marks for that paper according to its established method.

“Eton College deeply regrets that this incident occurred.”