Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher gets two-year ban for drink-driving in Eton

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been given a two-year driving ban after being caught driving while three times over the drink-drive limit.

The 41-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday) to admit the charge.

According to prosecutors, police were alerted after the daughter of ex-Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher was seen driving her red BMW X4 in Eton High Street on August 12 while three times over the legal limit.

She was found with the help of CCTV operators at about 11am and failed a roadside breath test.

Gallacher, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, had been drinking with friends the night before.

After getting a taxi home she returned to pick up her car and meet her children to go shopping, but was stopped by officers.