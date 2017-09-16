Veteran antique dealer refused permission to convert shop back to residential use

A shopkeeper who has traded in Eton since 1959 and is planning to retire has had a change of use application for his premises refused.

Anthony Cove, 81, owns Studio 101 in the High Street. On Wednesday night councillors refused a change of use application at Windsor Urban Development Panel.

He lives at the same address and the application is to return the shop, which is at the front part of the building, to residential use, which it was before December 1958.

Agent for the application Catharine Hannan spoke at the meeting on behalf of Mr Cove.

“He has been a shop keeper since 1959 and anything to do with supporting Eton he has been there,” she said.

She added although he still opens the shop, these days it is more of a hobby and he wants to retire.

People must ring the doorbell to access the shop and last month only three people rang it,” she said.

“He wants to reoccupy the ground floor and have a living room.

“Because he has been such a member of the community for the past 60 years he wants to do this by the rules.

“Rather than what he’s seen over the last 30 years, people who just pull up their blinds and start living there.

“Whether it is approved or not he can’t continue with the shop and he can’t deal with a stranger coming into his home.”

The shop has no independent water or electricity and no toilet facilities.

The entrance to the shop is also the only entrance to Mr Cove’s house.

Despite her pleas, councillors agreed a marketing exercise for 12 months should be carried out to see if any businesses would be interested in leasing the unit.

Cllr Malcolm Alexander (Con, Eton and Castle) said: “The big concern for the people of Eton is they want to see not as many front doors on the High Street as shops.

“Their worry is that in 15-20 years time there will just be front doors.”

Head of planning Jenifer Jackson reminded the meeting the personal circumstances of the applicant are ‘irrelevant’ and they must make their decision on planning considerations alone.

Councillors voted to refuse the chance of use. The meeting took place at Windsor Guildhall.