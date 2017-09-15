Eton Wick Waterways Group to hold first Meet Your River Day

A community group set up after large-scale pollution of the waterways around Eton Wick during the floods of 2014 will celebrate its launch with an open day this weekend.

Formerly the Flood and Pollution Forum, the Eton Wick Waterways Group (EWWG) is hosting its first Meet Your River Day tomorrow (Saturday) to give residents a better understanding of the rivers and streams that surround the village.

The group will celebrate the area’s biodiversity and offer tips and advice on what landowners and residents can do more of to maintain the waterways.

The EWWG includes representatives from all parts of the community.

Lucy Weaver, eight, and Tehya Ruci, seven, designed its logo following a competition held to engage youngsters living in the area.

Melanie Critchell from EWWG, said: “The Eton Wick Waterways Group has been set up so that all of us here in the village and surrounding area can celebrate what a wonderful asset the waterways can be.”

During the flooding in 2014, polluted water flowed through the village from Thames Water’s Slough Sewage Treatment Works.

Thames Water invested £1.4 million in its treatment site in 2015/16 and Melanie said wildlife in Eton Wick is slowly beginning to flourish again.

She added: “We will continue to engage with our partners at the Royal Borough, Thames Water and the Environment Agency to ensure these waterways remain a haven for wildlife and can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

This weekend’s event will include raft building, photography exhibitions, colouring and craft projects for children with refreshments available throughout the day.

The sessions will begin 10am-1pm at Eton Wick Village Hall and then continue 2-4.30pm at Dorney Common.