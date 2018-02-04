Windor Urban Development Panel approves anti-vehicle bollards at Eton College

Anti-vehicle bollards are to be installed outside the memorial buildings in Eton College.

A brief meeting of Windsor Urban Development Panel approved two applications on Wednesday evening.

An application submitted by The Provost and Fellows was approved by councillors.

The proposal was for 38 ‘Victorian-style’ vehicle bollards on the pedestiran walkway next to Slough Road and Common Lane, spaced 1.1m apart.

Councillors also approved an application which would see the creation of a new three-part four-storey building with new retail space on the ground floor and offices above at Peascod Street.

The orginial application was approved last year, but came back to the panel with detailed amendments.

The application mainly involved changes to the doors and windows after the owner Mr David Hill had taken on board comments made by planning officers during the previous meeting.

Speaking at the meeting at Windsor Guildhall Mr Hill said: “We’re committed to bringing businesses into Windsor and have the capital and resources to do so.”

Councillor Phil Bicknell (Cons, Park) was at the last meeting.

He said: “I was happy then and I’m even more happy now.”