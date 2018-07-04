Firefighters called to fire in the open in Eton

A crew from Slough Fire Station were called to a fire in the open on Eton Wick Road this morning (Wednesday).

One fire engine was sent from Slough Fire Station at 10.54am and spent 15 minutes tackling the fire, which was behind some allotments.

The incident comes after a series of field fires this week, including one near the Wyevale Garden Centre in Little Marlow on Monday, another by Stompits Road in Holyport yesterday afternoon and a blaze which burnt 60 tonnes of hay in a Holyport farm last night and this morning.

Update 5.20pm: Firefighters have said the fire was caused by accident after someone started a bonfire. No people were harmed.