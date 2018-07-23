In pictures: Susan Handy School of Dance annual Summer Show

‘Tremendous’ dances were performed at the Susan Handy School of Dance’s summer show over the weekend.

On Saturday at Eton College’s Ferrer Theatre, lower school students, aged 2 to 11 performed Tales from Beatrix Potter, The Fantastic Toy Shop and Inspirational Icons — a tributes to pop culture icons including David Bowie and The Beatles.

The following day, students from the upper school, aged 11 to 18, took to the stage for two shows of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty and Inspirational Icons.

The senior students were joined by dancers from the Susan Handy Elite Company programme.

Principal Susan Handy, who has been taught at the school for 44 years, said she felt ‘emotional’ seeing her students show off their talent.

“It really was absolutely tremendous, it went extremely well,” she added.

“The children on stage looked like they were having a wonderful time.

“It was a joy watching them in the wings going on nervous and coming off elated.”