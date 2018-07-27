Eton College submits planning application for new sport centre

Eton College has applied to build a new multi-purpose sports facility and aquatics centre.

The leading independent boarding school is seeking planning permission for a sports centre with facilities including a rifle range, eight squash courts, a sprint track and climbing wall.

Classrooms and offices for PE staff and students are also included in the plans.

The college also wants to replace its ‘dilapidated and overgrown’ outdoor pool facility with a new aquatics centre featuring a 25-metre swimming pool suitable for swimming, water polo and teaching.

A four-court sports hall is also proposed which will be accompanied by changing facilities and a first-floor spectator area.

Hopkins Architects has drawn up the plans for the ambitious project.

The company has overseen a range of award-

winning developments including the London 2012 Velodrome in the capital’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

A refurbishment of the college’s facilities for the historic sport of Eton Fives is also proposed in the plans.

Proposals include building a players’ lounge on the ground floor of the school’s Jack’s building where competitors can wait for games and get refreshments.

The handball game was developed at the college in the late 19th century with the school still boasting a thriving Fives Club.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and type 18/02033/FULL to view the plans.