Eton Porny C of E First School rated 'Good' following Ofsted inspection

A school has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in its first inspection since joining a multi-academy trust.

Inspectors praised Eton Porny C of E First School’s senior team, spearheaded by headteacher Katherine Russell, for revitalising the quality of education.

The school, in Eton High Street, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in 2015 and ‘inadequate’ in 2014.

A report from the two-day visit by Ofsted inspectors last month found the school’s personal development, behaviour and welfare to be ‘outstanding’.

It said: “Teachers are skilled and ambitious. They use their strong subject knowledge to plan interesting and meaningful lessons which help pupils develop their skills and understanding.”

The school joined the Slough and East Berkshire C of E Multi Academy Trust in February 2016. Mrs Russell joined last year.

Inspectors said the school had undergone ‘rapid improvement’ with pupils, parents, carers and staff united behind the vision of the headteacher.

They highlighted an ‘eco-squad’ in which pupils tend to the school grounds and grow produce which is then used in the kitchen.

Improvements could be made, it added, by increasing the proportion of pupils who attain a high standard in writing and ensuring teachers challenge the most able students in all lessons.

Mrs Russell said: “I am very proud of the highly skilled whole school team and supportive community who have helped to transform the school with me in a very short period of time.”