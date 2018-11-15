In pictures: TV presenter Gabby Logan visits Swan Lifeline

TV star Gabby Logan visited a swan rescue centre to get an up-close look of its life-saving work.

Swan Lifeline welcomed the sports presenter to its headquarters in Cuckoo Weir Island today where she was given a tour of the facilities used to care for the sick and injured royal birds.

Mrs Logan, who acts as a patron for the charity, got a chance to feed some of the centre’s winged residents and was also shown round the centre’s intensive care unit.

She said: “Projects like this obviously rely on people giving up their time and being passionate about what they do and passionate about helping the swans and if they’re not doing it nobody else is.”

Swan Lifeline launched in 1986 and is the oldest registered charity devoted entirely to the care of injured swans in the Thames Valley.

A team of three staff members, trustees and volunteers maintain a round-the-clock rescue service, with rescue teams attending more than 600 call-outs a year.

The centre, which also features indoor and outdoor pens, is currently caring for 54 injured birds with the aim of nursing them back to health before returning them to the wild.

Swans have been increasingly targeted by pellet gun attacks in Windsor in the past 12 months and the charity holds talks throughout the year aiming to raise awareness of swan safety issues.

Mrs Logan added: “I was horrified to hear the kind of cruelty that people exhibit towards swans. I just don’t know why anyone would do that.

“I think education is important with things like what you should feed them and I’ll do anything I can to help raise awareness.”

Swan Lifeline, which relies on public donations and grants for support, is hoping to build a hydrotherapy pool to help with the rehabilitation of the birds.

A Christmas fair is being held at the centre in South Meadow Lane on Saturday from 11am to 3pm with proceeds going towards helping continue its rescue and rehabilitation work.