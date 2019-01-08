Firefighters rescue trapped horse from Eton Wick footbridge

Firefighters freed a 28-year-old horse that got its leg trapped in a footbridge in Eton Wick today (Tuesday).

At 9.39am, the Thames Valley Fire Control Service received reports of an animal in need of rescue in Common Road.

Crews from Windsor Fire Station attended alongside the Animal Rescue Unit from Caversham Road and the Heavy Rescue Unit.

When they arrived, they found Buster, a 28 year old male horse of 16.2 hands, with one of its rear legs stuck in a wooden footbridge.

A vet had to be called to sedate the horse and after almost four hours, the Animal Rescue Unit was able to lift the trapped animal to safety.

Neil Carter, Group Manager, said “I’d like to thank all the firefighters involved in the incident and give them my praise for working so hard.

“They made sure that the animal was freed safely and returned to his owner, who was very helpful throughout.

“This ensured a calm environment for our crews to work in was maintained throughout the rescue.”

He urged residents to ensure all gates are kept closed so animals like buster don’t escape and injure themselves.