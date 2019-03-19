Cooley's Meadow opens for residents in Eton Wick

Dog walkers, joggers and families can now enjoy a meadow in Eton Wick as part of a land swap arrangement.

Cooley’s Meadow, which is to the south of Eton Wick Road and west of the Royal Windsor Way will now become a public open space after the existing wire fencing was removed.

The previously unmanaged strip of land has been extended by the additional parcel of land which had previously been owned by Eton College.

It has been named after Bill Cooley – a farmer who served Eton Wick as a councillor for more than 30 years and was Mayor in 1987 and 1988.

Barbara Muir, Mr Cooley’s daughter, said: “Dad would be so proud that this area of green open space has been opened up for all to enjoy but also that it has been named after him.

“We will enjoy visiting the meadow as a family and remembering Dad.”

The extended Cooley’s Meadow now covers approximately six acres. The site will be managed as a wild flower meadow to improve floral diversity.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, (Con, Eton Wick) cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “Extending and improving the open space that is already enjoyed by our residents is fantastic news.

“The larger space will be a great home to new flowers and will allow even more people to enjoy the outdoors giving lots of opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy the scenery of Eton Wick next to the Thames.