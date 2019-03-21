In pictures: Watercourse created for Queen Elizabeth I flowing again

After 80 years water is once again flowing through Eton.

The watercourse that passes under Baldwins Bridge was originally put in place for Queen Elizabeth I to make access to and from the castle quicker.

It has been reinstated following investment by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead which funded £100,000 of the £125,000 total cost.

Councillor Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “I am delighted that we were able to provide funding for this unique project that will rejuvenate a part of Eton to its former glory and will benefit residents and visitors to Eton.

“Eton Community Association and Eton Town Council have secured funding from a variety of sources to ensure this project went ahead and it is great news that they have been able to complete this scheme.”

The money has also funded the restoration of Barnes Pool and its garden and will be open for the public to enjoy.

Ros Rivaz, chair of the Eton Community Association, said: “Without the support of the council, all our sponsors, and the fabulous experts and companies who have been able to advise and support us, we could not have achieved this fantastic project.”

Councillor Malcolm Alexander (Con, Eton and Castle) said: “What has been extremely rewarding about this project is the team spirit and the community involvement from day one. It is a legacy that everyone in Eton should be proud of.”