A section of a major road between Eton and Eton Wick will close while a cattle grid is replaced.

Essential work will take place on the grid in Eton Wick Road, starting on Monday, July 22 at 9am and continuing until 11pm on Tuesday, July 30.

Similar work will also take place on the cattle grid in the Dorney section of the road between Monday, August 5 and Friday, August 16.

Courtney Buses service 15 between Eton Wick and Slough will operate as normal but will terminate at Eton Wick and not continue to Maidenhead.

Red Eagle number 63 and 68 will be suspended during both sets of works.

That section of road will be closed for the duration of the works and a signed diversion will be in place.

UPDATE Friday, June 21, 12.20pm: This article previously incorrectly stated the cattle grid work will begin on Monday. It will begin on Monday, July 22. We apologise for the error.