Green light for nursery at Thames Valley Athletics Centre

The go-ahead has been given for a nursery to be built at the Thames Valley Athletics Centre.

The facility, with space for about 60 children, will be located within a new mezzanine floor above the main sports hall on the Pococks Lane site.

Councillors discussed the application during a meeting of the Windsor Area Development Management Panel at York House on Wednesday.

Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) said: “This particular proposal means everything that is available within the centre will be available still.

“It adds an additional facility and probably adds some revenue which will help to support the athletics centre as it goes forward.”

Cllr Julian Sharpe (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) added: “I think this is an excellent application because it’s putting a facility that is clearly underused during the day to use during the day.

“It’s a great additional use for the community.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of granting planning permission for the nursery.