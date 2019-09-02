Restoration of Eton College 'New Schools' building shortlisted for prestigious award

03:30PM, Monday 02 September 2019
Adrian O’Shaughnessy MCIOB, project manager at Francis Construction has been shortlisted for a Construction Manager of the Year Awards 2019 for his work in extending and remodelling ‘New Schools’ at Eton College.
Adrian O’Shaughnessy said: “This has been the greatest achievement in my long career and I am honoured to be shortlisted for the prestigious Restoration category award.
“The new Visitor Entrance and restored ‘New Schools’ building is now a magnificent addition to the College campus and will be for many years to come.”
The winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 18.
