Eton College submit plans to refurbish School Hall

10:00AM, Sunday 05 January 2020
Eton College (Ref: 124710-1)
Eton College has submitted a planning application to to the Royal Borough to refurbish and extend the school hall.
Plans involve the demolition and replacement of external structures between Durnford House in Slough Road and the School Hall in Eton College’s Memorial Buildings.
Works will include internal alterations and refurbishments primarily to the ceiling and flooring in the hall.
The redevelopment also aims to improve access to a wide range of potential users, including disabled and older people. This includes people with sensory and cognitive and mobility impairments. Alongside its use as an assembly space, the school hall is also the principal concert venue for Eton College and hosts numerous other functions including Catholic Mass and jumble sales.
Search for Appn No.: 19/03433 on the RBWM website to find out more.
