Eton CEO named on Top 100 female leaders list in honour International Women’s Day

The head of an animation and design studio in Eton has been named in a list of the country’s top 100 women entrepreneurs.

Christine MacKay said she is humbled to be featured in the annual list compiled by f:Entrepreneur, which highlights female business leaders in the UK.

Christine set up Salamandra.uk in 2014, which has gone on to create film animation for many Windsor businesses including The Old Court and The Queen’s Six, based at Windsor Castle.

Originally located in Wind-sor, Salamandra.uk moved to Eton High Street after it outgrew its office space.

Christine said: “It’s humbling to be included on f:Entrepreneur’s top 100 female entrepreneurs in the UK, amongst such inspirational women.

“It’s great to be a part of such a supportive group of like-minded businesswomen, and most particularly on the run-up to International Women’s Day.”

She hopes to inspire the younger generation and encourages students to apply for work experience at the studio.

The studio demonstrated a virtual reality immersive experience at last year’s Careers Fair at Eton College and is due to return later this year.

It has also spoken to students at Windsor Girls School and to Eton College Natural History Museum about careers in animation.