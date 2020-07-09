Eton gym owner thanks community for keeping his business afloat during lockdown

A self-employed gym owner wants to thank his members for keeping his business afloat during lockdown.

Jake Chapman, 35, runs Power4Fitness in Pococks Lane, Eton and has begun hosting classes outdoors as indoor gyms remained closed during the pandemic.

Yesterday (Thursday) the Government said gyms could reopen from July 25.

During the lockdown he says

the loyalty of his 100 members helped ensure his gym survived by continuing to pay the £99 monthly fee.

“I would like to thank everyone and acknowledge what the community has done,” said Jake.

He added: “It’s a testament to what people can do if we are kind to each other and all get on.”

Power4Fitness connected with members during lockdown on a private Facebook group through daily virtual workouts, chats and online competitions.

“It has allowed people to feel like they belong,” the 35-year-old said.

Speaking of his members, Jake added ‘they made the last three and a half months a lot more bearable.’

“I just want to say thank you.”