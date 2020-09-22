Father raises over £10,000 for son with rare condition

A father from Eton Wick walked 100km over the weekend to raise awareness about a rare condition which affects his infant son.

Anthony Mackey’s son Téo was born with craniosynostosis, which affects one in 2,500 births.

Anthony and his wife Marianne noticed Téo’s head was an odd shape when he was born in January.

“The nurses initially reassured us that this can often be temporary and his head shape would go back to normal,” Anthony said.

“It wasn’t until the health visitor came round and measured his head a few weeks later that they mentioned there could be a fuse issue.”

Téo was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he was diagnosed with craniosynostosis.

“We were shocked but we had by this point prepared ourselves a little bit,” Anthony said.

The condition means Téo will need surgery to reconstruct the shape of his skull.

Anthony decided to organise a charity walk with his three brothers and five friends to raise money for Headlines, a charity which helps to improve public understanding of craniosynostosis and support children and families affected by the condition.

The group began their walk in Bishop’s Park in Fulham at 10am on Saturday where they walked 100km along the Thames Path finishing in Henley at 10am on Sunday.

Anthony has so far raised £14,197, smashing his £10,000 target.

Anthony said: “I am so so proud of the whole team for what we achieved- it was an incredible effort the boys and I am forever indebted to them for the effort that they have put in.”

